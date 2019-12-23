Over 3,000 toys collected during toy share drive

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Toy Share drive, in its ninth year and sponsored by Bank Independent and WAFF 48, collected 3,688 toys and $730 in donations, surpassing its 2019 goals and helping hundreds of families across seven counties.
Bank Independent President/CEO Macke Mauldin said the program remains strong due to the generous support of local communities.
"Because of this support, our partner organizations are able to distribute toys to children in need, right here within our local communities, Mauldin said. "I want to express my gratitude to everyone who helped make this Christmas brighter for our neighbors and friends."
Since the first Toy Share drive in 2011, more than 28,788 toys have been distributed, as well as $8,100 to local families.
The toys collected in all bank offices were presented to partnering charitable organizations for distribution to families prior to Christmas Day.
There were 11 recipient organizations throughout the multiple counties served.
