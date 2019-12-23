Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

FREE CHRISTMAS DINNER
A merry tradition: Christmas dinner free at Tennessee diner
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee diner serves up a free Christmas Day meal to anyone who walks into the restaurant and it delivers to those who otherwise can't make the trek. O’Brien’s Southern Diner owner Candice O’Brien Beasley tells The Washington Post that she knows what it's like to go without food and have nothing in the house during the holidays. She started the Christmas Day meal tradition when she opened her Ashland City restaurant in 2013. About 25 people, mostly widowers and truck drivers, stopped by that year. But it's grown ever since, and some patrons have now become part of the volunteer team that helps people end the day with a hot meal.
REFUGEES GOVERNORS
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
BC-US-EXECUTION-TENNESSEE GOVERNOR
AP Interview: Tennessee governor talks death penalty, faith
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is concluding his first year overseeing a state increasingly known for putting more inmates to death. Despite a gradual move in other states away from the ultimate punishment, Lee has signed off on three executions, two by electric chair. Lee told The Associated Press in an interview that he knew the most difficult decision of being governor would be weighing the fate of an inmate's life. However, the Republican has largely kept to himself about his views on the death penalty and how his religious beliefs shapes them, even as he has declined to step in.
HOUSING REPORT-TENNESSEE
Report: Tennessee home prices up last quarter year-over-year
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A housing report says that Tennessee home prices increased last quarter compared to the same period in 2018, but total home permits dropped. The Middle Tennessee State University Business and Economic Research Center report says home prices increased by about 6%. The Morristown metropolitan area saw the biggest jump in home prices, with an 8.1% increase. Meanwhile, total home permits dropped almost 5.2% amid a 25.8% decrease in multi-family permits. Single-family permits still grew by almost 5.5%. The center says Tennessee’s annual change in housing prices has exceeded the that of the country for the last four years.
TOP STORIES-TENNESSEE
House speaker saga, resignation is top 2019 Tennessee story
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An annual Associated Press survey of reporters, editors and broadcasters has named the dramatic fall from power of state Rep. Glen Casada as the top story this year in Tennessee. The former House speaker's sexually explicit text message exchanges about women and other scandals drove him to resign after a few months on the job. The second place finisher in the survey was Republican Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program, which narrowly passed and is still awaiting implementation. Third was Tennessee's continued pursuit of inmate executions, while the rest of the country largely trends away from the practice.
TENNESSEE-FATAL STABBINGS
Brother of 49ers quarterback killed outside Nashville bar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the brother of an NFL quarterback has been fatally stabbed along with another man in a fight outside a Nashville bar. Nashville Police say 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni were stabbed to death early Saturday. The Tennessean reports Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard. Police say the bar fight began over a woman and then spilled outside. Police say they are searching for suspects in the stabbings.