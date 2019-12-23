DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City School system has filed a letter saying it intends to sue chemical manufacturer 3M over industrial waste previously disposed of at the Brookhaven School site.
The Brookhaven School site was previously used as a landfill before it was purchased by the Decatur City School system.
The letter was sent to 3M, ADEM, and the EPA.
It says that Decatur City Schools is preparing to file a lawsuit with the ultimate goal of requiring 3M to clean-up PFOA and PFOS chemicals previously dumped at the Brookhaven School site.
The letter says that PFOA and PFOS chemicals have been linked to cancer, thryoid disease, and other health problems.
The letter says that the Decatur City School system intends to sue 3M in sixty days.
Decatur City School leaders sent this statement regarind the letter to our news partners at the Decatur Daily:
“A RCRA letter is a prerequisite to filing a lawsuit. It doesn’t necessarily mean one will be filed. Hopefully it won’t be necessary," according to the statement. "Decatur City Schools are handling this the right way and intend to be proactive. The hiring of these attorneys that navigated the process for West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority is a clear signal of how seriously DCS is taking this matter.”
