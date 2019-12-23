Community members and friends donate gifts to family in Dekalb County fire

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) -After hearing the heartbreaking news of 26-year old Kayla Jackson, her three children 4-year-old Kaylon Stotts, 3-year-old Jaycee Stotts and 18-month-old Harley Stotts and her boyfriend Cody Dove.
Many people wanted to help Jackson’s family.
“I have definitely gotten responses from a lot of people. I’ve already met two or three people who have given me donations lots of people have just brought a few outfits and toys that the kids my like,” said Sara Merciers, family friend and toy drive organizer.
Jackson’s two surviving children were at school when the fire happened.
With Christmas just a few days away, Merciers said she wanted to do something special for them.
"I just know that if it were me in a situation like that that I would hope that they would be willing to lend me a helping hand so I would like to do the same for someone else,” said Merciers.
A memorial service is scheduled for Jackson and her three kids at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Trenton, GA at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 23rd.
