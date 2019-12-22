WAFF Exclusive: Toney shooting victim returns homes after 3 month long hospital stay

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - After spending more than three months in the hospital and paralyzed from the chest down after getting shot, Hunter Wanca is back at home surrounded by family and Friends.
Hunter was shot and his father was killed in August.
Despite the tragedy, WAFF was the only news station invited to Saturday nights welcome home party for Hunter.
“I’m happy to be back home and be able to see all of my friends,” said Hunter.
Dozens of people packed into the Hunter Wanca’s home in Toney.
Neighbors, classmates, family members, and even people who met him at the Hospital.
“I have known Hunter from Boy Scouts which was about first grade I would say and I’ve been his friend for a while and I’ve seen him go through things that not many people have and he’s told me about things that he doesn’t want people to know,” said Aydin York.
“I’ve known Hunter for about nine or 10 years our parents are friends he’s a really good friend he always makes you laugh,” said Alyssa Smith.
Like every 13 year old boy, Hunter Wanca enjoys playing games and cracking jokes with his friends.
His grandparents Linda and Rick McNamara have custody of Hunter and are helping him on his road to recovery.
Being paralyzed from the chest down has their challenges, but thanks to Saturday’s huge turnout and notes of encouragement from complete strangers, those who know Hunter best say the future is bright.
“He’s received cards from all over the country for his birthday and for get well and he opens and looks at everyone one of them,” said Grandmother Linda McNamara.
