Soggy Sunday Forecast

It's Day 2 of a rainy weekend. A low in the Gulf is deepening, so the pressure will continue to drop and the system will grow stronger. As a result, rain will become more intense today, moderate to heavy at times, and winds will pick up.
A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6 AM - Midnight tomorrow. Winds will flow from the northeast at 15-25 mph and gust up to 40 mph.
Yesterday rain totals were less than a inch in most places. Today, the Tennessee Valley could get close to 2" of rain.
The rain will clear tomorrow morning, the high pressure build in toward the middle of the week. Conditions will be quiet for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will soar for these two days as well, topping off into the low to mid 60s.
