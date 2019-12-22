Rain continues through Monday morning

Soaking rain showers will continue overnight with breezy winds out of the northeast, lows will fall into the upper 40s.
Scattered showers will stick around through the morning commute on Monday with rain tapering off into the afternoon. Clearing skies will follow the end of the rain showers and highs in the middle 50s.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look unseasonably warm with highs in the low to middle 60s, no rain is expected on either day.
The temperatures trend will stay seasonal if not above average to end the week and head into next weekend, rain chances will increase by Sunday.
