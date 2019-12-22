Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

REFUGEES GOVERNORS
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
AP Interview: Tennessee governor talks death penalty, faith
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is concluding his first year overseeing a state increasingly known for putting more inmates to death. Despite a gradual move in other states away from the ultimate punishment, Lee has signed off on three executions, two by electric chair. Lee told The Associated Press in an interview that he knew the most difficult decision of being governor would be weighing the fate of an inmate's life. However, the Republican has largely kept to himself about his views on the death penalty and how his religious beliefs shapes them, even as he has declined to step in.
House speaker saga, resignation is top 2019 Tennessee story
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An annual Associated Press survey of reporters, editors and broadcasters has named the dramatic fall from power of state Rep. Glen Casada as the top story this year in Tennessee. The former House speaker's sexually explicit text message exchanges about women and other scandals drove him to resign after a few months on the job. The second place finisher in the survey was Republican Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher program, which narrowly passed and is still awaiting implementation. Third was Tennessee's continued pursuit of inmate executions, while the rest of the country largely trends away from the practice.
Brother of 49ers quarterback killed outside Nashville bar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the brother of an NFL quarterback has been fatally stabbed along with another man in a fight outside a Nashville bar. Nashville Police say 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni were stabbed to death early Saturday. The Tennessean reports Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers and grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard. Police say the bar fight began over a woman and then spilled outside. Police say they are searching for suspects in the stabbings.
Pair from Alabama face 9 murder counts in Illinois shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A man and woman from Alabama were charged Saturday with killing three people in southwest Illinois, authorities said. Brady Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillan,28, face nine counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Shari Yates, 59, and her 30-year-old son, Andrew Brooks, in their home, along with another man, John McMillian, 32. Police in Bethalto, Illinois, discovered the bodies Thursday night after they were asked to check on the well-being of the residents.
School guard accused of assaulting Tennessee student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A security officer for a Tennessee school district is accused of lifting a 12-year-old student off the ground and holding him against a wall. News outlets report 40-year-old Andre Tyus has been charged with assault and put on administrative leave. Metro Nashville police say the boy's mother reported last month that her son had come home from school bruised. On the day of the alleged assault, Tyus was assigned to an educational center during a first-time offender program for students caught using or possessing drugs. Police say surveillance video shows Tyus apparently lifting the child up by his arms and holding him against the wall.