Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is concluding his first year overseeing a state increasingly known for putting more inmates to death. Despite a gradual move in other states away from the ultimate punishment, Lee has signed off on three executions, two by electric chair. Lee told The Associated Press in an interview that he knew the most difficult decision of being governor would be weighing the fate of an inmate's life. However, the Republican has largely kept to himself about his views on the death penalty and how his religious beliefs shapes them, even as he has declined to step in.