Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MST

GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
Local rescues decry county shipping animals to other states
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county has shipped more than 4,000 cats and dogs to shelters in other states over the past 19 months, angering local rescues who say the program has severely depleted the pet supply in Phoenix. The Arizona Republic reports that two-thirds of the animals shipped out of state between January 2018 and July 2019 were never given an opportunity to be adopted locally before they were placed on transport hold. County leaders say they were animals Arizona families didn't want such as pit bulls, chihuahuas and pets with medical or behavioral issues. The animals go to shelters in New Mexico, Utah, Idaho and Washington state.
Police: Remains found buried in backyard; grandson arrested
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police investigating the disappearance of an 83-year-old man have found human remains buried in the backyard of his residence and arrested his grandson. Police say 38-year-old Joshua Ward is accused of abandonment or concealment of a dead body. Police on Saturday completed a search begun Friday of the residence shared by Ward and his grandfather, Adow Albert. Police say the remains were badly decomposed and that identity and cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office. Albert was reported missing by other family members in August. Online court records don't list a defense attorney for Ward who could comment on the allegation.
Traffic now using South Mountain Freeway in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — A new freeway to allow commuters and long-distance travelers to avoid taking Interstate 10 through downtown Phoenix opened Saturday. The 22-mile (35-kilometers) South Mountain Freeway is part of the Loop 202 that circles much of metro Phoenix. The new east-west route connects at both ends with I-10, on the east near the Chandler-Phoenix line and the Santa Tan Freeway and on the west in southwest Phoenix. State officials held a celebration ceremony for the opening of the $1.7 billion freeway on Wednesday but it wasn't opened for traffic until Saturday once last-minute work and inspections were completed. Construction began in 2016.
Police: Arizona officer kills Qatari man who attacked him
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona state trooper shot and killed a Qatari man after he attacked the officer patrolling for drunken drivers. The trooper confronted the 25-year-old man late Thursday after he threw a street sign onto a road in suburban Phoenix. He wouldn't obey orders to get out of the road, and the trooper fired his stun gun. Authorities say the man rushed the officer, punching and kicking him. The trooper had a member of the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving with him and feared for their lives. He opened fire and killed the man in the U.S. on a student visa.
Russian deported after hunger strike resurfaces in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — A Russian immigrant who was deported after staging a monthlong hunger strike this summer at an Arizona detention center has resurfaced in the state and been arrested. Authorities say Evgenii Glushchenko was shot by a Border Patrol agent during an arrest attempt on Nov. 14 near Lukeville. They say the Russian man was shot after he grabbed the agent’s genitals during physical struggle. Glushchenko’s injuries weren't considered life-threatening. The Russian man is charged with illegally re-entering the United States and assaulting a federal officer. He hasn't yet entered a plea.
Presidential campaigns staff up in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren are building staffs in Arizona as they look beyond the early Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses. Bloomberg's campaign announced Friday that two people focused on Arizona are among 170 staffers hired nationally. Warren last weekend officially opened offices in Phoenix and Tucson and her campaign says it's hired over a dozen staffers and organizers. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has 22 paid staff members in Arizona. The state's March 17 presidential primary comes two weeks after Super Tuesday. The state has received little attention from Democratic contenders so far but is expected to be competitive in the November general election.
Armed man results in store evacuation; no immediate arrest
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Goodyear police say no immediate arrest was made after officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in a Walmart store in the Phoenix suburb early Friday. Police say management of the 24-hour store evacuated employees and shoppers, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.According to police, the man was uncooperative and then ran out of the back of the store after police arrived and made contact with him.Police set up a perimeter but couldn't immediately find the man.He was described as Hispanic, in his mid 30s and about 5-foot-5 (1.6 meters) with facial tattoos. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys coat and hat.