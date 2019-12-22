Jackson, Crowder lead Grizzlies to a 119-115 win over Kings

Kings: G Bogdan Bogdanovic missed his second straight game because of right ankle soreness. ... Fox was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench the past two games. He had missed 17 games before that with a left ankle sprain. ... Marvin Bagley III had 11 points and 11 rebounds. ... G Buddy Hield, who was 3 of 15 from the floor and 1 of 9 from 3-point range in Friday’s loss at Indiana, was 3 of 18 and 2 of 11 from outside the arc against Memphis.