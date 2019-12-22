Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — D.J. Carton had 13 points, Kaleb Wesson added 12 before fouling out and No. 5 Ohio State outlasted No. 6 Kentucky 71-65 in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. The Buckeyes played with Duane Washington Jr., their second-leading scorer, limited to eight minutes due to a rib injury and had a hard time shaking the Wildcats in a physical game. Kentucky kept Ohio State within reach despite a poor-shooting second half before the Buckeyes stretched the lead to seven with 1:17 left. The Buckeyes made four straight free throws in the final 18 seconds to prevent Kentucky from mounting a comeback.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 18 points, Jae Crowder added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Sacramento Kings 119-115. Seven Grizzlies reached double figures in points, including 16 from Dillon Brooks. Grayson Allen and Ja Morant had 13 each as Memphis snapped a two-game losing streak. Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 25 points, while De’Aaron Fox scored 22. Richaun Holmes had 18 points and 12 rebounds.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa had 20 points and nine rebounds and DJ Jeffries added 13 points to send No. 11 Memphis past Jackson State 77-49. Memphis overcame 28 turnovers in running its record to 10-1. This was the first game for the Tigers since top recruit James Wiseman _ already suspended by the NCAA _ left leave the team to prepare for the NBA. Tristan Jarrett had 20 points for Jackson State.
BOSTON (AP) — Ryan Ellis scored with 54.2 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 win over the stumbling Boston Bruins. Roman Josi had two goals, Filip Forsberg also scored and Pekka Rinne stopped 29 shots to help Nashville finish a four-game road trip at 3-0-1. Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Par Lindholm had the other goal for the Bruins, who have won just once in their last eight games. Jaroslav Halak finished with 25 saves.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes reached a career milestone on the day that his senior point guard played his final college game. Jordan Bowden scored 19 points and Yves Pons tied a school record with six blocks on Saturday as the 21st-ranked Volunteers beat Jacksonville State 75-53 to give Barnes his 700th career victory. But the news wasn’t all good for Tennessee. Senior guard Lamonte' Turner said after the game that he has thoracic outlet syndrome and will undergo season-ending surgery. Turner has been dealing with shoulder problems the last few seasons.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Junior guard John Petty Jr. racked up a double-double in his “homecoming” and all five Alabama starters finished in double figures as the Crimson Tide defeated Belmont 92-72 in the fourth annual Rocket City Classic. Petty, a Huntsville native who led his high school teams to three consecutive state championships, scored 14 points, going 4 for 7 on 3-pointers, and collected 11 rebounds.