Auburn University starts collaborative effort to fight opioid abuse

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - “The state is dealing with a huge issue,” says Karen Marlowe, Associate Department Head of Pharmacy Practice at Auburn University.
Last year, Alabama had the highest opioid prescribing rate in the country.
“Alabama has more than 400 deaths a year from opioids,” Marlowe says.
According to state officials, that number could be even higher.
“It’s not uncommon maybe for a person who’s listing a cause of death to just not know what the cause is," says State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris.
In an effort to combat the opioid epidemic Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy has established the Center for Opioid Research, Education and Outreach, or COACH. Marlowe is the director.
“Education now is directed at community members, at our law enforcement and linking healthcare providers like EMTs our emergency room personnel, our pharmacists and making sure they understand about the antidote Naloxone that’s available for purchase over the counter,” Marlowe says.
COACH unifies a variety of existing programs and research at Auburn University including educational efforts on the use of Naloxone and research funded by the United States Department of Justice.
