Widespread rain likely on Sunday

Light to moderate rain showers will continue this evening and overnight.
A center of low pressure will make its way from the Gulf of Mexico and will track northeast on Sunday. This low will bring ample moisture to the Tennessee Valley and widespread, soaking rain showers will be expected on Sunday. Winds will be breezy at times with occasional wind gusts over 20 mph. Rain showers will linger overnight into Monday morning with overnight lows in the lower 40s.
Showers will end by late morning on Monday with clearing skies and highs in the middle 50s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look unseasonably warm with highs in the low to middle 60s, no rain is expected on either day.
The temperature trend will stay seasonal if not above average to end the week and head into next weekend, rain chances will increase by Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.