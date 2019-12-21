Shoals vehicle theft suspect caught after chase, crash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County deputies posted on Facebook about a vehicle pursuit and subsequent arrest Friday night.
Deputies say they attempted to stop a vehicle going northbound on Highway 31 at the Alabama State Trooper station. They said the vehicle, which was reported stolen to the Tuscumbia Police Department, failed to stop and attempted to elude on Highway 31 through Decatur.
The vehicle ultimately wrecked in the area of Moulton Street east and 2nd Street near the Brick Deli.
Deputies say the suspect tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by assisting officers from Decatur Police Department behind the Decatur Daily.
He was identified as Michael Lavon Johnson, 49, of Florence.
Deputies say he was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Multiple charges are pending.
