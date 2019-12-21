Rain for the weekend before Christmas, then a nice warm up

Chances for rain return this weekend. Through the weekend, a low pressure system will generate showers, moving in moisture from the south into North Alabama. The area will be mostly quiet during the morning hours today. A few showers are possible this afternoon. Rain is expected through the night into Sunday morning. Sunday has a higher rain chance as more rain pushes northward. A few left over showers are possible early Monday.
Rain totals from this system could be between 1-2". Isolated locations could see more, but higher rain totals will be farther to the south and east.
Next week will be mild, so no white Christmas expected, but more like a warm Christmas. High pressure will build toward the middle of the week, and Christmas Eve and Christmas day will be quiet and temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Highs will stay in the 60s for the rest of the workweek.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.