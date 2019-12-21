North Alabama family on board Carnival cruise ship collision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A north Alabama family was on board one of the Carnival cruise ships as it collided with another in Cozumel, Mexico Friday. Cruise line officials say the boat was trying to dock at the time.
Melanie Kolowski, her husband and two children had a front row seat to the collision.
“We just so happened to be at either the right place or the wrong place at the right time," said Kolowski. "We were in the dining room on the third floor when everything started to cave in.”
The Valley family was in the dining room for breakfast before the daily excursion.
Video of the crash was posted to Twitter by Matthew Bruin.
"Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port," said Bruin in the post.
It shows the front end of one of the ocean liner’s tearing through windows in the back of the second ship.
Carnival released an updated statement that six guests with minor injuries went to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation. The itineraries of both ships were not affected, they said.
The Kolowski family was not injured.
