Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry will be available for Tennessee against the New Orleans Saints. But the Titans will be without starting cornerback Adoree' Jackson for a third straight game. Henry ran for 86 yards in a loss to Houston despite not practicing at all leading up to that game, and he was just voted to his first Pro Bowl. Jackson has practiced only once and was limited earlier this week. He injured a foot Dec. 1 in a win at Indianapolis. That leaves the Titans short-handed going against Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas.