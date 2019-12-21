Florence Police investigating fatal shooting on Long Ln.

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police officers and detectives are currently on the scene of a shooting at a home on Long Lane.
Saturday morning at 2, FPD officers responded to a call in the 500 block of Long Lane, to a report concerning a shooting had just occurred.
Officers found a black male inside the home with a gunshot wound, it was later determined the man was dead.
Derrick Turnley of Florence is in custody and charged wit murder in this case.
The name of the victim is not being released at this time as authorities are still notifying family members.
If you have any information that can assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Kevin Jackson at (256) 760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword “FPDTIP,” plus the message.
