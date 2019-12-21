Mother, children, boyfriend killed in DeKalb County fire identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A community is coming together to help a family devastated by a fire.
A mother, her boyfriend and three children were killed in a fire at their mobile home off Highway 75 near the Alabama-Georgia state line Thursday morning.
The DeKalb County Sheriffs’ office identified the mother as 26-year-old Kayla Jackson. The sheriff’s office also identified her three children who died as 4-year-old Kaylon Stotts, 3-year-old Jaycee Stotts and 18-month-old Harley Stotts.
The sheriff’s office could not name the adult male because the autopsy is not complete. However, Jackson’s family members identified him as her boyfriend, Cody Dove.
The fire marshal does not yet know how the fire started and said it’s still an active investigation.
Jackson’s two older children, ages 7 and 10, were in school at the time of the fire. Jackson’s father said the biological father’s parents were granted custody of the two older children Friday.
With Christmas next week, some of Jackson’s friends want to do something to help the two children. There will be a toy drive Sunday at the Walmart in Fort Payne at 4 p.m.
“I’d like to ask for the community to pray for the family in the wake of this tragic incident. It’s especially tragic when the loss involves young children. I’d also like to ask for patience when it comes to this investigation," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “When such a great loss of life occurs, we must be thorough in handling the aftermath. We owe it to this family to provide answers, especially when children are lost. We’ll update with more information as the investigation progresses."
