Mother, children, boyfriend killed in DeKalb County fire identified

“I’d like to ask for the community to pray for the family in the wake of this tragic incident. It’s especially tragic when the loss involves young children. I’d also like to ask for patience when it comes to this investigation," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “When such a great loss of life occurs, we must be thorough in handling the aftermath. We owe it to this family to provide answers, especially when children are lost. We’ll update with more information as the investigation progresses."