Violence support group, Ashakiran receives more than $47,000 from state; may be losing federal funding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A Madison County nonprofit just learned it's getting a generous grant from the state, but it may be losing a huge chunk of its federal funding.
Erin Bortel, the executive director for Ashakiran says the nonprofit was granted more than $47,000 from Governor Ivy on Thursday.
Ashakiran only receives money from state and federal grants, and community donations. Erin Bortel tells us she just found out Wednesday that the funding for the Victims of Crime Acts may be getting scaled back. the Violence Against Women Act is facing the same threat. Bortel says Ashakiran relies on both of these grants to provide their educational outreach and 24 hour crisis line services.
“Our victims of crime act grants exceeds $900,000; it is our singular largest grant we receive from any funding source. So those federal funding streams will trickle down to impact the services that every agency like Ashikiran can offer,” Bortel said.
Ashakiran has a team of 20 employees, and volunteers who can speak with a survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking in dozens of languages. And anyone can call their hope line 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Bortel says last year they answered around 1,600 calls.
Right now it's not certain if these acts will be cut, and if so by how much.
If you are a victim of violence you can call their 24 hour help hope line at (256) 509-1882.
