Traveling this winter? Here are a few tips to save you time and money!

Planning to soon make that winter getaway? We caught up with travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore for a few tips!
Of course, one problem many winter vacationers face is weather complications.
“I always like to think about what things you as a traveler can control because there are so many factors you can’t control during this winter weather season,” says Tornatore.
One thing Tornatore suggests is to carry on your luggage, if possible, as opposed to checking it. This gives you the flexibility to hop on another flight in the event yours gets canceled.
Also, make sure you have flight alerts synced to your phone. That will give you necessary information regarding delays or cancellations early enough to possibly make alternative plans.
Lastly, Tornatore says to have your airline’s app installed on your phone. This puts the power in your own hands to make any changes as quickly as possible.
For more travel tips on all kinds of vacations, check out Jeanenne Tornatore’s blog at www.theoutsideinsider.com.
