Leaking freezers and a poison problem: Your December 20th, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A potentially dangerous situation was averted at a Scottsboro restaurant recently, according to the Jackson County Health Department. Inspectors visited the Tokyo Japan Hibachi and Sushi in mid-November and found rat bait in a clear container. The owner said it was for insects, but when the inspector asked an employee he said it “might be some kind of Chinese food”. The bait was thrown away. On top of this, a cutting board was being stored in the mop sink. Tokyo in Scottsboro was hit with an 83 score.