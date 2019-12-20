Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission is seeking applications for a circuit court vacancy in the 16th Judicial District in Rutherford and Cannon counties. The state Supreme Court said in a news release that the vacancy will be created by the retirement of Judge Royce Taylor on March 3. To qualify, applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been Tennessee residents for at least five years and are residents of the 16th District. The application is available online, and the deadline is Jan. 7. After a public hearing, the commission will forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration.