Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi county sheriff says a man suspected to be homeless intentionally broke windows so he could spend the night in jail to shelter from the cold. The Adams County sheriff says the man smashed glass at the courthouse and sheriff’s office in Natchez early Thursday morning. Patten didn't publicly identify the suspect, but said he walked into the office and asked if he could sleep in the jail due to the weather conditions. Deputies told the man that wasn't allowed for liability reasons. He's accused of then busting out the buildings' windows with his elbow and a table. The man was arrested and taken into custody.