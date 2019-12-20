Inside the inspections: A Kitchen Cops special report

Clay told us the most common violations stem from ice machines and soda and tea nozzles. "Ice machines are a very wet environment, they can get dirty inside just from debris in the air. If you're frying chicken or baking you're going to have flour in the air with yeast and it's going to make it's way to the ice machine, then you add all that warm moisture in there and you have an environment where bacteria can proliferate." She sent us some pictures from actual Madison County inspections showing just how gross these machines and nozzles can get. Clay says tea machines are especially prone to problems because of the high sugar content in sweet tea.