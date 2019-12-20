Huntsville church collecting Christmas cards for the elderly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of Huntsville First United Methodist Church are sharing a little holiday love. They’re collecting and delivering Christmas cards for the elderly.
John Robinson is behind this effort. He says he was inspired by the messages in Christmas music to make sure everyone feels loved and remembered during the holidays.
“People should not be overlooked. The concept of Christmas is not just gifts. It’s the importance of giving,” he said. “What we want to do is make sure that we don’t forget them. Just tell them that they’re loved and cared about."
The church delivers to senior centers around Huntsville.
You can drop off cards or help deliver them now through Christmas Eve. Just stop by the church at 120 Greene Street.
