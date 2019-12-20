Rain this weekend, then mild Christmas week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It will be a cloudy weekend with highs in the lower 50s on Saturday and a few showers late in the day.
Rain chances increase to 40 percent Sunday. Scattered light rain showers will be in the area most of the day Sunday. Shower chances drop early Monday with highs returning to the upper 50s.
If you are traveling south this weekend you will run into locally heavy rain and possible flash flooding over southeastern Alabama, much of south and central Georgia and north Florida. Christmas Eve day and Christmas Day will be warm with highs in the lower to middle 60s with no rain.
Rain chances return next weekend.
