FAST FACTS: Winter 2019 begins this weekend

It all has to do with the tilt of the Earth. Winter has nothing to do with how close the Earth is to the sun. Actually, the Earth is closest to the sun at the beginning of January and farthest away at the beginning of July. Seasons are dictated by the tilt of the Earth. The Earth’s poles are not straight up and down, but at an angle. The Earth is tilted on its axis by 23.5°. As the Earth travels around the sun each year, it is sometimes tilted towards the sun and sometimes it is tilted away from the sun.