FAST FACTS: Winter 2019 begins this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Winter is coming! Though it may feel like winter is already here, winter does not officially start until December 21, 2019 at 10:19 PM CST.
It all has to do with the tilt of the Earth. Winter has nothing to do with how close the Earth is to the sun. Actually, the Earth is closest to the sun at the beginning of January and farthest away at the beginning of July. Seasons are dictated by the tilt of the Earth. The Earth’s poles are not straight up and down, but at an angle. The Earth is tilted on its axis by 23.5°. As the Earth travels around the sun each year, it is sometimes tilted towards the sun and sometimes it is tilted away from the sun.
This Saturday, the Northern Hemisphere will be tilted the farthest away from the sun. The sun will appear the lowest in the sky and the Northern Hemisphere will receive the least amount of daylight out of the whole year.
This occurs twice on Earth each year. It happens in the northern hemisphere around December 21 or 22 and in the southern hemisphere around June 20 or 21. There is a long history of people celebrating the Winter Solstice.
Some of the Winter Solstice holidays include Dong Ahi, which is celebrated in China, and is a time for families to get together to celebrate the year they had. An ancient Winter Solstice holiday called Saturnalia is claimed to be linked with Christmas. Is was an ancient Roman festival to celebrate the end of the planting season. The celebration included feasts and gift-giving.
Though most know winter to arrive at the end of December, the meteorological start of winter is December 1. The winter season for meteorologists and climatologists goes from December 1 to the last day in February. Other seasons follow a similar grouping, with Spring starting March 1, Summer June 1, and Autumn September 1. This kind of grouping helps accurately group seasons based on temperature cycles.
