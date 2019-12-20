Starliner misses orbit during launch debut

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - It was a picture-perfect, predawn launch of a brand new spacecraft at Cape Canaveral Friday. The Boeing spacecraft was designed to soon begin taxiing astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil.
But then it all went wrong.
There was a major problem with Starliner’s on-board timer and the spacecraft couldn’t get into the correct orbit to rendezvous with the International Space Station.
A significant problem was detected 30 minutes into the flight. Officials at the Cape say the Starliner’s on-board timer was off. Computers thought the spacecraft had completed a task it had not. That prevented it from getting into orbit and eventually docking with the space station.
“When we could actually command it, it was too late. It appears as though we were between two satellites and couldn’t tell the spacecraft what to do,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine.
Now, the capsule is parked in the wrong direction and NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance are putting their heads together on next steps, but they plan to bring the spacecraft back to Earth soon.
