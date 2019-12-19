7 tornadoes now confirmed to have hit north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service has now confirmed seven tornadoes in north Alabama from Monday night’s storms.
One of those was an EF1 that hit Joe Wheeler State Park. There was a massive number of trees uprooted and tossed on the ground.
Rangers say more than half of the campgrounds and the entire day area are ruined. Crews will work for months to clear debris and restore the park.
A winter solstice event planned for this weekend has not been cancelled. The park will hold it in the lodge instead.
The other newly confirmed tornado was an EF1 in the Tanner area of Limestone County.
Earlier this week, the National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes in Colbert, Lawrence and Madison counties.
On Friday, they confirmed a seventh tornado. This was another one in Colbert County. It was an EF1 along red Rock Road.
