Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fartun Abdi last saw her father face-to-face when she was about 1 year old living in Somalia, before her family separated to flee fighting there. She only learned five years ago her father was alive. Abdi lives in Nashville and works with Catholic Charities of Tennessee, helping other refugees make new homes in America. That work's future was uncertain until Wednesday, when Republican Gov. Bill Lee pointed to his faith in rejecting an offer by President Donald Trump's administration to let states halt resettlement. Lee's decision doesn't dissolve other restrictions on Abdi's father and siblings making it to the U.S. But she said it shows Lee listened.