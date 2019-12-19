Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

BC-TN-ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Bloomberg campaigns through Memphis, Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Bloomberg highlighted his newly released health care plan and ability to appeal to moderate voters while celebrating the opening of his Tennessee campaign headquarters. The former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate swung through Nashville and Memphis on Thursday. Bloomberg says he's committed to building a longstanding campaign team in Tennessee that will also aid in filling more Democrats inside the GOP-led Statehouse. Bloomberg is currently not campaigning in the traditional early voting states and instead has decided to focus more on Super Tuesday states, which includes Tennessee.
REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT-TENNESSEE
Daughter hoping to see father again praises gov's decision
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fartun Abdi last saw her father face-to-face when she was about 1 year old living in Somalia, before her family separated to flee fighting there. She only learned five years ago her father was alive. Abdi lives in Nashville and works with Catholic Charities of Tennessee, helping other refugees make new homes in America. That work's future was uncertain until Wednesday, when Republican Gov. Bill Lee pointed to his faith in rejecting an offer by President Donald Trump's administration to let states halt resettlement. Lee's decision doesn't dissolve other restrictions on Abdi's father and siblings making it to the U.S. But she said it shows Lee listened.
POLICE SHOOTING-TENNESSEE
Authorities: Officer in Tennessee fatally shoots man
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a law enforcement officer in Tennessee has fatally shot a man. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Smith County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a stabbing and found 38-year-old Gary Madewell with a knife. The TBI says the matter escalated, and at least one deputy fired at Madewell, who died at the scene. No officers were injured. The TBI says a woman injured in the earlier stabbing was hospitalized. Smith County is about 50 miles east of Nashville.
CREMATORIUM REJECTED-TENNESSEE
Historic Memphis neighborhood rejects proposed crematorium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Residents in a historically black Memphis neighborhood have rejected a proposal for a crematorium to be built within the community's limits. News outlets report that Shelby County's Board of Adjustment unanimously voted down the business's application at its meeting on Wednesday. Shelby County commissioners said the crematorium didn't fit in with Memphis' strategic plan for future growth. The plot of land proposed for the site sits at what's considered a “neighborhood crossing," where the city only wants businesses where residents can interact with each other. Orange Mound residents say they want their community revitalized with a fresh market and laundromats.
COLD CASE-SUSPECT IDENTIFIED
Suspect identified in 1985 cold case slaying
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have identified a deceased convicted felon as suspect in a 1985 cold case slaying. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement on Thursday that a Campbell County grand jury found that if Jerry Leon Johns were alive, he would be indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the 1985 slaying of Tina Marie McKenney Farmer. A break in the case came after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation resubmitted items from the victim for DNA testing and got a match with Johns, who died in 2015 while in custody on charges including aggravated kidnapping and assault.
HIGH SCHOOL-NUDE PHOTO TRADING
Investigators: Up to 50 victims in Georgia nude photo ring
TRENTON, Ga. (AP) — Police officials in Georgia's northwestern corner say as many as 50 adults and minors may be victims of a group of people trading sexually explicit photos. Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross and Trenton Police Chief Christy Smith tell local news outlets on Thursday that they're working with Dade County High School and others to identify victims. Smith says prosecutors believe crimes were committed. No one has yet been arrested or charged. Investigators are urging potential victims to come forward. Investigators say they don't seek to embarrass or attack anyone who may have been pushed to trade nude photos.