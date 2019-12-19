Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MST

AP-US-PHOENIX-AIRPORT-RIDE-HAILING-
Uber, Lyft to stop Phoenix airport trips over higher fees
PHOENIX (AP) — Uber and Lyft say they'll make good on their threats to stop taking customers to and from the airport in the nation's fifth-largest city after Phoenix decided to raise fees on ride-hailing companies. They haven't announced exact dates for stopping airport operations but said it'd be before the higher fees start on Feb. 1. The change is expected to create confusion for travelers used to opening a phone app to catch a ride to or from the one of the largest commercial airports in the U.S. Phoenix approved the fee increases Wednesday after a study showed airports in many other cities charge ride-hailing companies more for pickups and drop-offs.
Arizona politician's alleged adoption aide pleads guilty
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman accused of aiding a politician in metro Phoenix in what authorities say was an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft charges. Lynwood Jennet admitted in court Thursday that she helped arrange benefits from Arizona's Medicaid program for expecting mothers who did not reside in the state. Authorities say Jennet arranged the health benefits at the direction of Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, who also works as an adoption attorney. They say the scheme cost the state $800,000. Petersen has pleaded not guilty to similar charges and to human smuggling charges.
Officials call for asylum-seeker release, reunion with niece
PHOENIX (AP) — Advocates and lawmakers in Arizona are calling on federal authorities to release a Guatemalan asylum-seeker from immigration detention while she appeals her case so that she could be reunited with her niece. Maria is the only living relative to the 6-year-old girl she's raised as her own. After a gang killed all their relatives, Maria brought the girl to the U.S. to ask for asylum. But the government took the girl from Maria, sending her to a shelter more than 2,000 miles away because Maria didn't have any paperwork to prove she was the girl's primary caregiver.
Artillery testing expected to cause Arizona highway delays
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect temporary road closures later this week on Highway 95 due to U.S. Army artillery testing. The Yuma Sun reports the Army plans to conduct tests Saturday at the Yuma Proving Ground. An Army official says the road will be closed three times in 30-minute intervals between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The road closures are scheduled in both directions between milepost 45 at Imperial Dam Road and milepost 70. Road crews will direct motorists through the work zone. The Army says schedules are subject to change.
Unemployment rate for Arizona declines to 4.7% in November
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 4.7% in November following an increase of over 34,000 jobs during the month.The state Office of Economic Opportunity said Thursday said 3 million people were employed in nonfarm jobs in November 2019, up 2.4% percent from October.The private sector accounted for nearly all of the month's employment growth, adding 34,200 jobs in November. That's well above the 10-year average gain of 26,400 jobs.The business sector adding the most jobs with an increase of 18,300 during November was trade, transportation and utilities, followed by professional and business services with 7,700 more jobs and education and health services with an additional 7,700 jobs.
Judge pares down Arizona tribal students' suit vs US agency
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A judge has pared down a lawsuit that accuses the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education of failing to adequately provide for students on a small Arizona reservation. Only one of the six claims remain after a ruling this week by a federal judge in Phoenix. Attorneys for several students on the Havasupai reservation have sought to reform the federal agency that oversees schools on some reservations. They argued the BIE wasn't following U.S. Department of Education and other federal regulations. A judge this week says the BIE isn't required to.
What crackdown? Migrant smuggling business adapts, thrives
HERMOSILLO, Mexico (AP) — The business of smuggling migrants to the U.S. southern border is adapting to a year of changes on both sides of the frontier. Smugglers and migrants along routes that thread their way north from Central America say the costs are up, but for migrants willing to pay the steep price there’s still a way. Mexico has deployed thousands of National Guard troops along migration routes. The U.S. government has reached bilateral agreements with Central American nations to make it more difficult for those hoping to seek asylum in the U.S. Smugglers and governments say the number of people migrating is dropping, but those who profit assure the money continues to flow.
Medical insurance bypasses Native Americans in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Native Americans in New Mexico go without medical insurance at a much higher rate than other state residents and the nation as a whole. A state-commissioned study by the Urban Institute explores gaps in medical insurance by ethnicity, age, education and location. About 16 percent of Native Americans statewide go without medical insurance. Health insurance coverage also is relatively scarce in the northwest area of the state that is home to the Navajo Nation. New Mexico's expansion of federally subsidized Medicaid health care gave coverage in 2014 to more people on the cusp of poverty. That cut in half the number of people without insurance.