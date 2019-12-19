2 adults, 3 children killed in DeKalb County mobile home fire

Alabama state House majority leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, and Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, released the following statement: “Our prayers are with the Cartersville Community tonight as they grieve a tremendous loss. We ask that our community do what communities do best, support those in need. Join us in praying for their loved ones that will face many hurdles in the coming days. Although this loss is devastating, we must remember that God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”