2 adults, 3 children killed in DeKalb County mobile home fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A mother, three children, and her boyfriend were killed in a fire Thursday morning.
The fire happened on Alabama 75 near the Alabama-Georgia state line.
Relatives say after they dropped two other children off at school, they started a fire inside their mobile home to keep warm.
Family members say the fire got out of hand and the victims were killed.
Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies have been sent for autopsies to determine the exact cause of death.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the state fire marshal, and the JSU forensics sciences department.
A man at the scene was arrested for an existing warrant. The nature of that warrant was not released.
Fire crews from Cartersville, Henegar, Higdon and Tri-County assisted.
Alabama state House majority leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, and Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, released the following statement: “Our prayers are with the Cartersville Community tonight as they grieve a tremendous loss. We ask that our community do what communities do best, support those in need. Join us in praying for their loved ones that will face many hurdles in the coming days. Although this loss is devastating, we must remember that God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
