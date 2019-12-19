Huntsville City Council approves pay raises, insurance for deceased employees’ families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council voted to approve pay raises for Mayor Tommy Battle and the council members.
Right now, Battle makes $132,500 a year, with council members making $33,125 and council president making $39,750.
The resolution (proposed by District 5 councilman Will Culver) gives each position a 15 percent pay bump.
The salaries of Huntsville’s elected leaders will now be as follows:
- Office of mayor: $152,375 ($19,875 raise)
- Council president: $45,712.50 ($5,962.50 raise)
- Council members: $38,093.75 ($4,968.75 raise)
The raises will not take effect until Nov. 2, 2020 (after the 2020 municipal election).
Council members Bill Kling, Jennie Robinson and Frances Akridge would not face re-election before receiving the raises. Robinson voted against the increases.
Mayor Tommy Battle, Council President Devyn Keith and Culver would all need to win in 2020 to receive the pay raise.
In Sept., Battle vetoed a pay raise measure for his office and council members. It’s unclear if he will veto this measure if it passes.
The council also passed a motion to extend benefits for families of deceased employees.
Battle said in the aftermath of officer Billy Clardy’s death, it came to his attention the Clardy family would be losing its health insurance.
Huntsville city insurance ends for employees who die once the city enters the next pay period (every two weeks).
Thursday night’s vote extends coverage for 60 additional days and covers premiums after the loved one passes.
“It was brought up by another spouse who had been through some of the same things, it was a hard thing to be hit with right after the death of your spouse," he said.
It's an insurance option the federal government mandates employers offer after an employee leaves, dies or quits.
The plan applies to all city employees and is backdated for all employees who have died since Dec. 1.
The council also approved the design phase contract of a brand new City Hall.
The $2.7 million architectural contract with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc. was approved.
City officials say renovations of the existing building would exceed $36 million.
You may see the new City Hall by fall of 2022.
