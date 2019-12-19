Rain chances increasing this weekend

The end of the work week brings much of the same, a quiet and cool day, but clouds will build in through the day, especially Friday night. Friday’s high will be in the lower 50s. A low in the Gulf of Mexico will bring back chances for showers this weekend, and could impact holiday travel and shopping. Chances are slim for Saturday evening and night, but as the low pressure system move farther to the northeast, rain chances increase Sunday. Better chances for rain are to the south.