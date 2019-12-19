Rain chances increasing this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The end of the work week brings much of the same, a quiet and cool day, but clouds will build in through the day, especially Friday night.
Friday’s high will be in the lower 50s. A low in the Gulf of Mexico will bring back chances for showers this weekend, and could impact holiday travel and shopping.
Chances are slim for Saturday evening and night, but as the low pressure system move farther to the northeast, rain chances increase Sunday. Better chances for rain are to the south.
Calmer weather returns next week as we approach Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will also warm through the first half of the week.
By Christmas Eve, temperatures will be in the low 60s, and Christmas day could have highs in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.