Tuscumbia church taking donations for tornado victims

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A local church is in charge of helping the victims of the Colbert County tornado.
It doesn’t matter what time of day or night, the doors at First Baptist Church Colbert Heights are going to remain open to feed the first responders, the volunteers, and the victims of the EF2. But church members are not stopping there. They even set up a disaster relief fund to financially help some of the victims.
With so much damage to homes in the Colbert Heights community in Tuscumbia, there are dozens of families who need the church’s help.
The streets of Woodmount Drive and Lynn Drive look like a war zone with roofs blown off homes. Several homes are destroyed as a result of massive trees.
Teams of volunteers have been helping with tree removal. Other volunteers got behind the wheel of bobcats
Now the pastor of First Baptist Church Colbert Heights, Seth Hood, says it’s your turn to help if you’re able. He said and money that comes in is going to be used to help people relocate and help do repairs on their homes.
Hood said they have a lot of people who had no homeowners insurance so they’re going to need a new place to live.
For more information on how you can donate to the disaster relief fund, visit click here.
The EMA and the Red Cross asked the church to take the lead in collecting donations because they are helping other areas.
It’s important to know the church is not accepting toys. They say told they don’t have room to store items. Right now, they’re only looking for monetary donations.
