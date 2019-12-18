Tips to avoid disaster fraud following north Alabama tornadoes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many homeowners in northern Alabama are now faced with having to fix damage to their homes, right before Christmas.
WAFF 48 talked with U.S. Attorney Jay Town and he says unfortunately after a natural disaster like the tornadoes we just had, cases of fraud start popping up. He says it’s not uncommon for people to claim they were affected by a disaster to get free aide.
And it happens all over the country. And if someone chooses to take advantage of an organization that is trying to help those that really need it, they will get into serious legal trouble.
Town says if you suspect fraud to report it by calling this number: 866-720-5721
Town also says if you need help to pay for repairs to your home, go to the secretary of state website to make sure you are working with a legitimate organization.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.