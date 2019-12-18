Teen charged in deadly Bramblett crashed ordered to enter rehab facility

(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | December 18, 2019 at 9:35 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 10:13 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The teenager charged with manslaughter in the deadly May 2019 crash that killed ‘The Voice of the Auburn Tigers’ and his wife has had his bond revoked.

16-year-old Johnston Taylor is charged with two counts of manslaughter for the deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett.

Rod and Paula Bramblett were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Auburn on May 25. (Source: Auburn Athletics)

Taylor appeared in a Lee County courtroom this morning after Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes filed a motion to revoke Taylor’s bond after he was issued multiple citations for reckless driving.

Taylor’s bond has now been revoked and he has been ordered to enter a rehabilitation facility.

Court documents revealed Taylor was driving between 89 and 91 miles per hour with no signs of braking when he ran into the back of Bramblett’s car in May.

He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail and will be transported to a rehab facility early next week.

Hear reaction from D.A. Hughes below.

Taylor’s attorney, Tommy Spina, released the following statement:

I believe the judge’s ruling, in light of all facts and circumstances, to be fair and balanced. It is hoped that my client will benefit from the opportunity that he’s been given to show that his actions do not define the person that he is.
Tommy Spina

