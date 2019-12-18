Suspects in multi-state toy resale scheme arrested in north Alabama

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and north Alabama have dismantled suspected shoplifting ring.
Police say fraudulent UPC bar codes were used to purchase “Star Wars” toys and other action figures for pennies on the dollar throughout the Southeast and reselling them online.
Madison police arrested James Adkins, 36, and Daniel Germany, 44, on charges of fourth-degree theft of property. Adkins was also charged with third-degree theft of property.
Adkins and Germany are accused of going to a Walmart in Madison and replacing bar codes on toys with fraudulent ones for a much lower price. Police say they would then buy the toys at the self-checkout registers.
The two are accused of similar crimes in other parts of Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.
The Alabama investigation led to a search warrant being executed at Adkins’ Murfreesboro home. Adkins’ wife, 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Taylor Melvin, was arrested and charged with theft and criminal simulation.
The couple was operating an online eBay business called the 7 Towers out of the home that also served as a distribution center.
Detectives confiscated more than 6,600 toys believed to be valued between $750,000 and $1 million. According to detectives, a lot of the items were purchased using homemade bar codes. Computers, label printing material and business documents were also seized.
Adkins and Germany also have pending charges of third-degree receiving stolen property in Madison. They face theft of property charges in Huntsville as well.
Additional charges for all three suspects are pending.
Germany and Adkins are still in the Madison County jail without bond.
Melvin was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
