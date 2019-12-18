Storm ravages Monrovia neighborhood; dozens step up to help

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Cleanup continues in several Madison County neighborhoods following Monday night’s storms. One home in particular on Running Brook Court was hit hard.
Tuesday afternoon, the streets in the Monrovia neighborhood were packed with homeowners trying to put their lives back together.
“To come out and find everything everywhere was a little bit more disturbing than anticipated," said Melinda Williams. The damage to her home was secluded primarily to a front window blown in. Some shingles and siding was also blown off.
“I was about to come out of the laundry room to entertain the kids and we heard the window bust and I got told to sit back down," said Williams.
Across the street, David Walzel’s home sustained the most damage. However, from the front left side it appears minor until you walk around the back right side of the home to get a full scope.
“We started to hear things come apart," explained Walzel. "Initially, I’m thinking shingles or something like that. I didn’t think it was that bad. After sitting in there for about 10 minutes and coming out we still had power on.”
When they came out Walzel says they found holes in the roof in the downstairs library and dining room. Upstairs part of their bedroom was untouched while the attic was left with gaping hole.
“You have to always have a plan to do something and have a safe space in the house," said Walzel. “I know it sounds corny like they always tell us but that works. It works really well.”
No injuries were reported in Madison County.
