Shooting suspect jailed one month after attack

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man suspected of shooting a woman in Madison County in November is in the Madison County jail.
Records show Antonio Pinchon was booked just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Pinchon is charged with Attempted Murder and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. His bond is set at $167,000.
Authorities named Pinchon as a suspect in the attack shortly after it happened on November 20th. At the time, investigators called it a domestic incident. Investigators told us a woman who was shot suffered serious injuries, but was expected to recover.
