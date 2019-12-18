Judge OKs nearly $25 billion for PG&E fire victims, insurers

In this Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a vehicle rests in front of a home leveled by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Pacific Gas and Electric has reworked a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of deadly wildfires blamed on the utility to try to prevent it from unraveling after California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the company's financial rehabilitation plan. The revision discussed in a bankruptcy court hearing Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, removes a provision requiring Newsom to approve the deal as a key piece of PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection by June 30. (Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger)