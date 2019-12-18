Madison County lost $6K in one day on state inmates, State Representative wants to see quicker turnaround

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As state lawmakers work with the Alabama Department of Corrections on building new prisons, one local lawmaker has concerns closer to home.
That’s because the state prison system cost Madison County an estimated $6,302.34 on Friday, Dec. 13 alone.
The costs come from state prisoners still being held in county jail.
The department is legally required to move the inmates in 30 days, and each day counts.
They’re waiting to be transported, and State Rep. Andy Whitt (R-Madison County) said the department of corrections needs pick them, and their tab, sooner.
“We cannot allow the state to use the county governments as a crutch in this,” he said.
Alabama’s prison system houses almost 28 thousand inmates, but more than 2 thousand of them are in county jails across the state.
On Dec. 13, the Madison County Jail Administrator Chief Chad Brooks office said the jail housed 169 state inmates (out of 966 total).
He said the cost of housing an inmate through fiscal year 2019 is $47.61 per day.
That’s a $8,046.09 to house the 169 inmates for one day.
The state gives Madison County $2.25 per day for state and county inmates. It reimburses for outside medical costs (ER, doctor’s visits, etc...) but does not pay for in-house medical services.
On Dec. 13, the county housed 606 county inmates, bringing the total number of applicable inmates to 775.
Based on Dec. 13′s inmate counts, the state government is only cutting Madison County a check for $1,743.75.
That’s a $6,302.34 loss in a single day.
If that daily loss is maintained for a full year- Madison County will lose $2,300,354.10
Madison County Sheriff’s spokesman Inv. Brent Patterson said the department of corrections is good about picking up its inmates quickly, but extra money would help.
“The medical situation in the jail, healthcare, it’s not cheap. We have a very, very well ran medical unit in the jail over there, and it’s not free,” he said.
The Department of Corrections sent the following statement:
"After the inmate has been sentenced to the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Department has accepted the inmate’s transcript, the ADOC has 30 days to arrange transportation from the county jail to the state penitentiary.
In general, the ADOC does not pay for the medical care provided within the jail setting, unless it meets the parameters outlined in Alabama Code 14-3-30. During the 30-day window, the state pays $2.25 meal per diem per inmate, but it does not come out of the ADOC budget.
Regarding in-patient or emergency medical care expenses, Alabama Code 14-3-30 states “When an inmate sentenced to the custody of the department and the department is in receipt of a transcript of such sentence, is being housed in a county jail, and the inmate develops a medical condition which requires immediate treatment at a medical-care facility outside the county jail, the department shall be financially responsible for the cost of the treatment of the inmate.”
On Dec. 13, Madison housed 17 inmates at the jail, and Huntsville housed 174. Madison and other municipalities pay $45/day to house an inmate at the jail.
Huntsville is allowed to house 280 inmates at the jail free of charge, as part of the agreement which helped build the complex.
Whitt and his colleagues are expected to to take on prison reform in February.
Whether county jails will get pay bump, remains to be seen.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.