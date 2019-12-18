Lawrence County residents concerned about potential 3M chemical contamination

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some people in Lawrence County are voicing concerns about potential contamination near their homes.
At the intersection of County Road 222 and 550, neighbors say there’s a 3M dump site in their neighborhood. This is not one of three dump sites the company is investigating.
They don’t drink the water or eat vegetables out of their own gardens.
Now, they could be forced out of their homes.
“I’ve been out here 10 years, and I’ve got nieces and nephews that play around out here in the yard, I was like 'Wow, I can’t let them play in the grass anymore. Not in this condition," said Mildred Gholston.
In February, Gholston and her neighbors got a notice from 3M. The home across from Gholston is noted as an undisclosed disposal site during the 70s and 80s.
“They knew it was a dump site, and they actually just put a pavement road down through the middle and then started selling it for lots. I was very surprised by that, that a person would have that kind of...knowing what kind of affect it would have on people they’re selling the land to,” she said.
Another neighbor, Huston Terry, who’s lived on County Road 550 for nearly 20 years, says he believes chemicals are affecting people’s health.
“Doctors said I got type 2 diabetes. So, I don’t know how this happened. They claim this is one of the byproducts of it," he said.
Terry is referring to PFOA and PFOS chemicals, and he says they’re affecting other people’s as well.
“Roger McCormick and his wife are both, from what I understand, are both on their death bed from cancer. They lived here before I got there. The gentleman that lives over here, him and his wife both passed away from cancer. From what I understand, there’s two or three people that live around here that also have cancer," Terry said.
According to the CDC, PFOA and PFOS chemicals could be linked to cancer.
3M has not yet responded to a request for comment.
