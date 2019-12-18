Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — At least two more cases of chronic wasting disease have been found in Mississippi deer. The Clarion Ledger reports state officials say two cases have been confirmed, and 10 others that tested positive are in the process of being confirmed. All but one of the 12 cases was found in Benton County. The remaining case was found in Marshall County. Both counties border Tennessee, which has had nearly 150 confirmed cases since the beginning of its 2019 deer season. Prior to Mississippi's 2019 deer season, the state had 19 confirmed cases of the neurological disease.