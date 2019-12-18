Dynetics reaches acquisition deal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fortune 500 company called Leidos plans to become Dynetics’ new owner.
The two companies announced the acquisition plans Tuesday.
Leidos is a Virginia-based information technology and engineering company. It works in defense, intelligence, and homeland security.
Dynetics, headquartered in Huntsville with offices throughout the country, provides high-technology, mission-critical services and solutions to the U.S. government.
Leidos plans to buy Dynetics for $1.65 billion in cash. But that sale is not yet finalized.
The companies reached an agreement and anticipate closing the deal in early 2020.
“Dynetics is an innovative company with a talented team that will deepen our identity as a national security systems provider and enhance our platform to deliver sustainable, profitable growth,” said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. “The addition of Dynetics will significantly increase our capabilities for rapid prototyping and agile system integration and production, enhancing our overall offerings and services to customers. Through the LInC, Leidos develops groundbreaking solutions leveraging a wide range of technologies. Dynetics will further accelerate those efforts, including in hypersonics, space solutions, autonomy and advanced sensors. With Dynetics, we will build on our existing relationships with key U.S. Government customers, particularly in strategically important Huntsville, Alabama. This transaction is projected to be immediately accretive to revenue growth, EBITDA margins, and non-GAAP EPS upon closing.”
“Dynetics is an innovator and an industry leader,” said Dynetics CEO David King. “This transaction will enhance and accelerate our ability to serve customers and ensure their future success. As we have continuously stated, Dynetics is more than just a company, we are a true partner, and today’s announcement will allow us to play an even bigger role serving and meeting the evolving needs of important U.S. Government customers. We are excited to be a part of the Leidos team.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.