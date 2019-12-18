Decatur man facing possession of child pornography charges

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, in reference to child pornography in April 2019.
During the course of the investigation, David Pritchard was named as a suspect and a search warrant was executed on his residence on July 3, 2019.
With the assistance of the Tennessee Valley Regional Computer Forensics Lab from July 2019 to December 2019, police were able to obtain warrants for Pritchard’s arrest.
On December 17, 2019, Pritchard was located and arrested for five counts of possession of child pornography.
He was transferred to the Morgan County Jail on a $75,000.00 bond, which was set by a Morgan County judge.
