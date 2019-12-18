Cold stretch to end the week with rain possible this weekend

Waking up to widespread frost across the Tennessee Valley as temperatures have dropped into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds are still above 5 mph in some spots, which is where wind chills are the coldest into the upper teens. Everyone else is in the low to mid 20s for those chills this morning. Skies will continue to clear out there this morning and should lead to a beautiful, albeit still cold, afternoon. Highs today will only be into the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures tonight may be slightly colder with the mid 20s which could lead to some heavy frost in some spots.