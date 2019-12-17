Town Creek community comes together to start cleaning up after deadly tornado

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many along County Road 265 in Lawrence County spent Tuesday starting to clean up and help their neighbors.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado hit Lawrence County.
Mitch Hallmark helped to lead people in the cleanup effort. He is the pastor of Lawrence County Dream Center.
“We just want to get up there and see what we can do to help and just be a shoulder,” Hallmark said.
Hallmark said his church is not looking too bad after the severe weather.
“We’re very thankful that our church did not sustain a lot of damage, but we’ve got friends and family up the street we just want to do what we can to help them," he said.
Hallmark is using his church as a base for people to meet at and begin to clean up. People brought chainsaws and began to cut up trees knocked over by the storm.
Everyone helping already knows the worst news, Justin Godsey and Keisha Cross Godsey, a couple living along County Road 265, did not survive the storm.
“They were great people," Hallmark said. "We do a lot of outreach here at the church and they would donate things and help us from time to time. Just a good family.”
The couple’s son, Landon, is currently fighting for his life in a Birmingham hospital, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders. Hallmark said they are hoping he can pull through
"We're just praying that God will touch him and he'll recover."
Hallmark said this town, his neighbors, are a tight-knit group.
“We’re a great community, a small town but we love each other and this is going to bring us together," Hallamrk said.
He also thanked law enforcement and utility crews for their dedication to the community.
Hallmark said what the community needs right now is tarps, chainsaws and people willing to help them clean up the destruction
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.